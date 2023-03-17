Lens vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, third-placed Lens welcome last-placed Angers to Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts, unbeaten in four league outings, returned to winning ways on Sunday (March 12) with an impressive 4-0 win at Clermont Foot. Lois Openda starred with a five-minute hat-trick in the first half and the assist for Alexis Claude Maurice's 76th-minute strike.

Angers, meanwhile, have lost their last four league games, including a 2-0 loss at home to Toulouse in their previous outing.

Lens vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times across competitions, with Lens leading 20-15.

Lens are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Angers, winning the last two 2-1.

The hosts have lost just thrice in their last 35 Ligue 1 games, while Angers have 17 defeats in their last 19 league outings.

Lens have scored two goals in their last four meetings against Angers.

Lens have struggled in recent home meetings against the visitors, last winning in 2008. They have lost twice in five home games since then and have not scored in two.

The hosts have just one defeat at home in Ligue 1 this season, scoring in all but one of their 13 games.

Angers have three defeats in their last four away games and have not scored in the losses.

Lens vs Angers Prediction

Lens have lost just once in the league this season. While they have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 conceding 21 goals in 27 games, they have conceded at least once in five of their last six home games.

Angers, meanwhile, have lost their last four games. They're unbeaten at Lens since 2008, but Lens have a solid home record this term and could come out on top.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Angers

Lens vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes

