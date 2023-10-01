Lens vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Lens will welcome Arsenal to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Lens will play their first home game in the Champions League in 21 years. They got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw at Sevilla last month, with Angelo Fulgini equalizing in the 24th minute after Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

The visitors kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 4-0 home win over PSV. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard scored in the first half while Martin Ødegaard added the fourth goal in the 70th minute.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in their two Ligue 1 games since the draw against Sevilla, including a 1-0 away win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

The Gunners enjoyed another solid outing in the Premier League on Saturday, recording a comfortable 4-0 away win at Bournemouth. Saka and Odegaard were on the scoresheet in the first half while Kai Havertz and Ben White scored in the second half.

Lens vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions, with two meetings taking place in the group stage of the Champions League and two meetings coming in the UEFA Cup. The visitors have a 2-1 lead in wins and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the semi-finals of the 1999-00 UEFA Cup semi-finals, with the visitors recording a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Lens are winless in their two home meetings against Arsenal, suffering one defeat and playing out a draw.

Three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 4-3 in these games.

The Gunners have a 100% record in away games this season, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Lens vs Arsenal Prediction

Les Sang et Or have seen an improvement in form recently and are unbeaten in their last three outings. Their unbeaten run began in the Champions League opener against Sevilla and they'll hope to extend their unbeaten run against the visitors, who were the first-ever opponents for them in the Champions League in 1999.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last 27 competitive home games and are expected to put up a good fight against the in-form visitors.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season. They have won five of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets in that period. They have a perfect record in away games this season, scoring seven goals without a reply in four games.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus picked up knocks in the Premier League clash against Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta is expected to give the duo a late fitness test to determine their availability. Nonetheless, the Gunners have enough squad depth to field a strong starting XI in this match.

While the hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, considering the visitors' unbeaten record in away games against the hosts and their 100% record in away games this term, we back Arsenal to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Arsenal

Lens vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Ødegaard to score or assist any time - Yes