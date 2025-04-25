Lens vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27 2025

Lens face off with Auxerre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Sunday.
Lens are currently in 8th place in the league, and although they are behind the chasing pack, they could still qualify for Europe this season. Auxerre, meanwhile, are in 11th and have very little to play for at this stage.
So who will come out on top in this game?
Lens vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lens' recent record against Auxerre is a good one. They have not fallen to defeat against them in any of their last six meetings, and have won four of their last six home matches against them.
- Lens picked up a solid 1-3 win over Brest last weekend, getting them back on track after their surprising defeat to Reims the weekend before.
- Auxerre suffered a defeat to Lille last weekend, marking their second loss in a row following their defeat to Lyon on April 13. The two losses put an end to a four-match unbeaten run, but with eight points separating them from the drop, Auxerre should be safe regardless now.
- With just 33 goals conceded, only three sides can boast a stronger defensive record than Lens in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. However, Will Still's side have only scored 35 goals, which means only five sides have scored fewer.
- Lens have had seven players sent off this season, giving them the joint-worst disciplinary record in Ligue 1 when it comes to red cards. However, they have not had a player sent off since February 23, a sequence of seven games.
Lens vs Auxerre Prediction
While they are not mathematically safe from relegation, Auxerre are very unlikely to get sucked into danger at this stage even with a loss here. That means Lens - with their slim hopes of European qualification - have much more to play for.
Will Still's team have been inconsistent in recent weeks, losing as many matches as they've won, but they did steady themselves last weekend with a solid win over Brest.
With a strong defensive record, then, they should have enough to just about edge a victory in this match.
Prediction: Lens 1-0 Auxerre
Lens vs Auxerre Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lens to win.
Tip 2: Lens to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Lens have kept a clean sheet in their last three home games with Auxerre).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Lens have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last three home games with Auxerre).