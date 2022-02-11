×
Create
Notifications

Lens vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lens will be hopeful of a win over struggling Bordeaux this weekend
Lens will be hopeful of a win over struggling Bordeaux this weekend
Scott M Newman
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 11, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Preview

Sunday sees Lens take on Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens are currently 9th in the league table, while Bordeaux are mired in a relegation battle down in 19th.

So can Bordeaux give themselves some valuable points, or will Lens condemn them to more trouble?

After a flying start that saw them reach as high as second place in the Ligue 1 table, Lens’ form has tailed off in recent weeks.

They’ve now won just two of their last ten matches, putting them on their worst run in some time, and have lost their last two games to Marseille and Lorient.

Lens will still have hopes of climbing back up the table, but they’ll need to get back to the kind of form that saw them beat Rennes, Lille and Monaco if they wish to do so.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are struggling badly near the foot of the table. They did pick up a 4-3 win over Strasbourg on January 23, but it was their first victory since mid-December and only their fourth of the season overall.

Last week saw them reportedly dispense off boss Vladimir Petkovic. At the time of writing, they have not appointed a replacement, despite former Reims boss David Guion being linked with the vacancy.

Whoever takes over the hot seat will need to sort Bordeaux’s defense out if they are to survive. They’ve conceded an appalling 58 goals this season – 14 more than the league’s next-worst defense.

Lens vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

There have been a total of 63 matches played between the two sides. Bordeaux have won 27 while Lens have won 19 of them. There have been 17 stalemates between the two teams in the past.

The last time these sides faced off saw an entertaining win for Lens. They ran out 2-3 winners thanks to an injury time winner from Florian Sotoca.

Lens form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Bordeaux form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Mercredi, c'est #ClubRacing !𝘋𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘥𝘦 𝘉𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘫𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘵 𝘭𝘢 𝘭𝘶𝘮𝘪𝘦̀𝘳𝘦... Illuminez votre smartphone avec ces deux fonds d'écran ❤️💛(2 formats disponibles ✌️) #SiFierDEtreLensois https://t.co/pyH0pa0x1Q

Lens vs Bordeaux Team News

Lens

Yannick Cahuzac is suspended following his red card against Lorient, while two other players look likely to miss out.

Injured: Wesley Said, Jonathan Gradit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yannick Cahuzac

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have three players sidelined with injuries, while Danylo Ignatenko is suspended.

Injured: Benoit Costil, Amadou Traore, Jimmy Briand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Danylo Ignatenko

En ligne de mire, #RCLFCGB https://t.co/C49dY5NKh5

Lens vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Christopher Wooh, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Poussin, Enock Kwateng, Abdel Medioub, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gideon Mensah; Joshua Guilavogui, Fransergio; Alberth Elis, Yacine Adli, Remi Oudin; Hwang Ui-Jo

Lens vs Bordeaux Prediction

Lens have not been on their best form recently, but this one should still be a winnable game for them.

Bordeaux are currently managerless, and they also cannot seem to keep the goals from going in, meaning their confidence is likely rock bottom right now.

So the prediction is a comfortable home win.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Bordeaux

Edited by Shardul Sant
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी