Lens vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25 2024

Lens play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Sunday (August 24).

Lens will be looking for their second win in as many games in the new 2024-25 season, as they defeated Angers 0-1 last weekend, giving new boss Will Still a good start.

Brest, meanwhile, suffered a horrible 1-5 defeat at the hands of Marseille in their opening game, a major disappointment considering how well their 2023-24 campaign went.

So which of these sides will come out on top here?

Lens vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last time Brest visited the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, they fell to a 1-0 defeat, snapping the 13-match unbeaten run they were riding at that point.

Lens in fact have an excellent record at home against Brest. They have won four of their last home games against this weekend's opponents.

Brest's run to UEFA Champions League qualification was probably the most surprising story in Ligue 1 last season, but whether they can follow it up is a fair question. They only won one of their six pre-season games, and were heavily beaten last weekend.

Lens ended last season in poor form by winning just two of their last nine games, but their victory last weekend appears to bode well for the reign of Will Still, who remains the youngest manager in Ligue 1.

Lens are still looking to adjust to life without last season's top scorer Elye Wahi, who was sold to Marseille in the summer. Coincidentally, Wahi scored against Brest last weekend.

Lens vs Brest Prediction

This should be a relatively close game to call between two of Ligue 1's better sides last season.

Lens will obviously come into the match with a little more momentum, as they won their opening league game and also defeated Panathinaikos in a UEFA Conference League play-off game this Thursday.

However, Brest are certainly not as bad as their performance against Marseille made them look, and the home side could well be tired from their efforts three days before this game.

With that in mind, a draw feels like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Brest

Lens vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Wesley Said to score for Lens - Yes (Said has scored in both of Lens's two games thus far into the new campaign).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both of these sides are capable of goals and one of their meetings last season finished with five goals scored).

