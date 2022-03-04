Lens vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees a Ligue 1 match between Lens and Brest at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table, while Brest are a few places below them in 12th.

Can Lens continue their push for a European qualification spot with a win, or will Brest come out on top?

Lens vs Brest Head-to-Head

After starting their 2021-22 campaign in stunning fashion – rising as high as second in the table in early October – Lens have tailed off somewhat in recent weeks.

A run of just two wins in 10 games between November and January saw them slip as low as ninth, but their recent wins over Bordeaux and Angers – as well as a draw with Lyon – have helped them climb the table again.

If Lens are to make their season a success, though, they’ll need to tighten their defense. They’ve conceded 37 goals thus far, more than any other side in Ligue 1’s top 10.

Brest, meanwhile, started the season off in horrendous fashion. They failed to win any of their first 11 games and found themselves in serious trouble near the foot of the table.

However, Michel der Zakarian’s side did turn things around in late October, and put together a six-game winning streak to rise up the table.

Since then, however, they have won just twice in nine games, making them one of Ligue 1’s most inconsistent and unpredictable sides overall.

The last time these sides faced off was in November, and saw Brest – in the midst of their strong run – smash Lens 4-0.

Lens form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Brest form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Lens vs Brest Team News

Lens

Lens are likely to be without two players due to injury in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Corentin Jean, Wesley Said

Suspended: None

Brest

Brendan Chardonnet is suspended for Brest, while two other players look set to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel

Doubtful: Sebastien Cibois

Suspended: Brendan Chardonnet

Lens vs Brest Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Florian Sotoca, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Jere Uronen, Lilian Brassier, Lucien Agoume, Hugo Magnetti, Romain Del Castillo, Youcef Belaili, Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie

Lens vs Brest Prediction

Given Brest’s up and down form and the fact that Lens haven’t been at their best recently, this is a tricky match to predict.

However, Lens are probably the more steady team, and while their defense has not been the tightest this season, they do have plenty of attacking talent to call upon.

A tight home win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Lens 1-0 Brest

