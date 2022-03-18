Lens vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Lens take on Clermont at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Ligue 1 match.

Lens are currently sitting in ninth place in the league table, while Clermont are down in 16th place.

Can Clermont pick up some much-needed points this weekend, or will Lens come out on top?

Lens vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Having climbed as high as second place at one point earlier in the season, Lens have slipped back down to earth somewhat in recent months and are currently mired in mid-table.

Last weekend saw them disappoint in a goalless draw with strugglers Metz, and the weekend before that, they fell to Brest 0-1 in a home defeat.

In fact, Franck Haise’s side have won just two of their last seven games, meaning that they really need to pick up a victory in order to climb back up the table.

Newly-promoted Clermont, meanwhile, have found things difficult in their maiden Ligue 1 campaign, but aren’t doing all that badly right now.

Sure, they’ve lost their last two matches, letting in a combined total of six goals in the process, but just a month ago, they defeated high-flying Marseille 0-2.

When you also add in their wins over Nice and Rennes – two of Ligue 1’s other stronger sides – it’s safe to say that on their day, Pascal Gastien’s men can be a match for anyone.

The last time these sides faced off, the game ended 2-2, despite Clermont being reduced to 10 men.

Lens form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Clermont form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Racing Club de Lens @RCLens



Depuis le 14 mars, le pass vaccinal et le port du masque ne sont plus obligatoires dans les lieux accueillants du public 🏟️



Ces mesures s’appliquent dès ce samedi 19 mars pour la rencontre



cutt.ly/ySrMfjF La vie normale reprend peu à peu ses droits.Depuis le 14 mars, le pass vaccinal et le port du masque ne sont plus obligatoires dans les lieux accueillants du public 🏟️Ces mesures s’appliquent dès ce samedi 19 mars pour la rencontre #RCLCF63 La vie normale reprend peu à peu ses droits.Depuis le 14 mars, le pass vaccinal et le port du masque ne sont plus obligatoires dans les lieux accueillants du public 🏟️Ces mesures s’appliquent dès ce samedi 19 mars pour la rencontre #RCLCF63.ℹ️ cutt.ly/ySrMfjF

Lens vs Clermont Team News

Lens

Key defender Facundo Medina is suspended for this game, while Corentin Jean is not ready to return from a recent injury issue.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Corentin Jean

Suspended: Facundo Medina

Clermont

Clermont have a player suspended, while Josue Albert is also a doubt for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Josue Albert

Suspended: Salis Abdul Samed

Lens vs Clermont Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Massadio Haidara, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Clermont predicted XI (4-3-3): Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Alidu Seidu, Vital N’Simba, Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien, Jason Berthomier, Jim Allevinah, Mohamed Bayo, Elbasan Rashani

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Lens vs Clermont Prediction

Despite their recent stumbles, this one represents a winnable game for Lens, and with the possibility of leaping into sixth place, they should be well up for it.

Clermont have the ability to hurt Lens if they can hit top form, but they’ve been patchy recently, and in a tricky away tie like this, it’s hard to imagine them finding too much success.

The prediction, therefore, is a home win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Clermont

Edited by Peter P