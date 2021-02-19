Lens vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens will play host to Dijon in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.

Lens are in sixth place and are still chasing European qualification, while Dijon are rock bottom of the table.

Can Lens pick up a solid win here, or will Dijon pull off a victory to give themselves hope of survival?

Lens vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Lens are unbeaten in their last four matches and have only lost one of their last seven. However, they’ve also only won two in that run of games.

Draws have essentially become a speciality for Franck Haise’s side in recent weeks, as they’ve picked up three in a row.

Their most recent game could well have been a win. Lens missed a penalty that would’ve seen them beat Reims 1-2.

For a newly-promoted side, their form has generally been solid.

Dijon, on the other hand, have only won two matches across the entire 2020-21 campaign, and haven’t tasted victory since 23 December.

Boss Stephane Jobard was fired in November following an eight-game winless run. However, his replacement David Linares is now on a run of nine matches without a win if you include the Coupe de France.

After slumping to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Nimes last week, time appears to be running out for them.

The last time these two faced off, Lens came out on top, winning 1-0 in late November. Overall, the last six games between the two have seen Lens win two and Dijon win two, with two ending in draws.

Lens form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Lens vs Dijon Team News

Lens

Lens have just two injury concerns leading into this game. Ignatius Ganago and Cheick Traore are both sidelined and won’t be ready for Sunday.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Ignatius Ganago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon

Dijon have two suspensions for this game. Frederic Sammaritano is out following his red card against Nimes, while Mama Balde has accumulated too many bookings. Roger Assale is also a doubt with a nagging injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roger Assale

Suspended: Frederic Sammaritano, Mama Balde

Lens vs Dijon Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Florian Sotoca

Dijon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Bruno Manga, Senou Coulibaly, Ngonda Muzinga, Didier Ndong, Wesley Lautoa, Pape Chiekh Diop, Mounir Chouiar, Moussa Konate, Bersant Celina

Lens vs Dijon Prediction

After their massive winless run, it’s hard to shake the idea that Dijon are essentially doomed this season. That means Lens will be hopeful of picking up a win in this game.

Lens might have drawn their last three games, but they haven’t played badly by any means. With that in mind, this game could see them get back on the winning track.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Dijon