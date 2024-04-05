Lens vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lens and Le Havre go head-to-head at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday.

Le Havre’s last top-flight victory over Les Sang et Or came back in April 1999 and they will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Lens suffered a fresh blow in their quest for a top-four finish as they fell to a 2-1 loss against LOSC Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy last Friday.

Before that, Franck Haise’s men were denied a third win on the spin on March 16 courtesy of a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of OGC Nice.

With 42 points from 27 matches, Les Sang et Or are sixth in the Ligue 1 table, four points behind fourth-placed Lille in the Champions League playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Le Havre were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Montpellier at the Stade Oceane last time out.

Luka Elsner’s men have now lost all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 victory over Toulouse on March 10 being the exception.

This poor run of results has put Le Havre’s top-flight status in peril as they now sit 15th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Lens vs Le Havre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Le Havre boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Lens are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games against Le Havre, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in April 1999.

Le Havre have failed to win their last six away matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since January’s 1-0 victory at Chateauroux in the Coupe de France.

Lens vs Le Havre Prediction

With both sides losing their last two outings, Lens and Le Havre will head into the weekend looking to stop the rot.

Lens’ home advantage offers them a slight edge and we fancy them coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Lens 3-1 Le Havre

Lens vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Lens’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)