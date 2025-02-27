Lens vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Lens welcome Le Havre to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to eighth in the league table with 33 points from 23 games. Le Havre have five wins in 23 games and are 17th with as many points.

Ad

Lens suffered a third consecutive loss last week, as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Nantes. Neil El Aynaoui halved the deficit from the spot in the 65th minute, but Meschak Elia restored Nantes' lead in stoppage time.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have won one of their eight games in 2025, losing five. They suffered a second loss on the trot last week, as they lost 4-1 at home to Toulouse. Issa Soumaré equalised in the 51st minute, but Toulouse scored thrice late on to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Trending

Lens vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 75 times across competitions, with Lens leading 32-20.

Lens are unbeaten in four meetings against the visitors and registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Lens have lost three of their four Ligue 1 home games in 2025, failing to score twice..

Le Havre have won two of their last 14 games across competitions, with both coming in away games.

Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with three ending in goalless draws.

Le Havre have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 19 goals.

Ad

Lens vs Le Havre Prediction

Lens have suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding seven goals and scoring once. They have won just three of their 11 home games across competitions. They are winless in three home meetings against Le Havre, with three ending in draws.

Remy Labeau-Lascary and Martin Satriano are long-term absentees, while Jhoanner Chavez remains sidelined with an ankle injury. M'Bala Nzola was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension.

Ad

Le Havre, meanwhile, have lost their last two league outings, though both were home games. They are unbeaten in last three away games, with two ending in draws.

Junior Mwanga is suspended, while Arouna Sangante, Yassine Kechta, Daler Kuziaev and Elysee Logbo will miss out due to injuries.

The hosts have the better recent record in this fixture, and considering Le Havre's poor goalscoring form this season, expect Lens o register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Le Havre

Lens vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback