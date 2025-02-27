Lens vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:53 GMT
Racing Club de Lens v Paris Saint-Germain FC - Ligue 1 McDonald
Lens host La Havre in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lens welcome Le Havre to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to eighth in the league table with 33 points from 23 games. Le Havre have five wins in 23 games and are 17th with as many points.

Ad

Lens suffered a third consecutive loss last week, as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Nantes. Neil El Aynaoui halved the deficit from the spot in the 65th minute, but Meschak Elia restored Nantes' lead in stoppage time.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have won one of their eight games in 2025, losing five. They suffered a second loss on the trot last week, as they lost 4-1 at home to Toulouse. Issa Soumaré equalised in the 51st minute, but Toulouse scored thrice late on to record a comfortable win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lens vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have met 75 times across competitions, with Lens leading 32-20.
  • Lens are unbeaten in four meetings against the visitors and registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in January.
  • Lens have lost three of their four Ligue 1 home games in 2025, failing to score twice..
  • Le Havre have won two of their last 14 games across competitions, with both coming in away games.
  • Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with three ending in goalless draws.
  • Le Havre have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 19 goals.
Ad

Lens vs Le Havre Prediction

Lens have suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding seven goals and scoring once. They have won just three of their 11 home games across competitions. They are winless in three home meetings against Le Havre, with three ending in draws.

Remy Labeau-Lascary and Martin Satriano are long-term absentees, while Jhoanner Chavez remains sidelined with an ankle injury. M'Bala Nzola was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension.

Ad

Le Havre, meanwhile, have lost their last two league outings, though both were home games. They are unbeaten in last three away games, with two ending in draws.

Junior Mwanga is suspended, while Arouna Sangante, Yassine Kechta, Daler Kuziaev and Elysee Logbo will miss out due to injuries.

The hosts have the better recent record in this fixture, and considering Le Havre's poor goalscoring form this season, expect Lens o register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Le Havre

Lens vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी