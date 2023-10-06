Lens vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Lens will welcome arch-rivals Lille to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, recording two wins in a row. In their previous outing, Elye Wahi's 16th-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 away win over Strasbourg. Their winning run continued in the UEFA Champions League as they pulled off a 2-1 home upset against Arsenal.

Goals from Adrien Thomasson and Wahi's second-half strike helped them record a comeback win over the Premier League giants, who took the lead with Gabriel Jesus opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games in Ligue 1 last week. Edon Zhegrova scored the opener in the 40th minute while an own goal from Yoann Salmier in the second half helped them record a 2-0 away win over Le Havre.

Unlike their rivals, they were held to a goalless draw by KI in their UEFA Europa Conference tie on Thursday.

Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Northern French rivals contest Derby du Nord and this will be the 118th edition of the derby. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 45 wins to their name. The hosts have come out on top 37 times and 35 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts last season, recording a 1-0 home win while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lens are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins in a row.

Lille have suffered just two defeats in all competitions this term, with one of them coming in their travels.

The hosts have recorded just two wins in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, with one of them coming on penalties.

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Les Sang et Or have hit form just in time for the high-profile derby, winning three games on the trot. They have scored five goals in these games while conceding just twice. At home, they have suffered just one defeat against the visitors in their last 11 league meetings.

Massadio Haïdara and David Pereira Da Costa missed the match against Arsenal through injuries and are doubts for this match. They will, however, certainly be without the services of Jonathan Gradit, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Les Dogues have just one win in their last six away games in all competitions, drawing four games and suffering one defeat. In Ligue 1, they have won just one of their last nine away games.

They have kept clean sheets in their last two away games and three clean sheets in their last four games overall and will look to build on this defensive form in this match.

Samuel Umtiti, Adam Ounas, and Nabil Bentaleb were absent from the squad against KI in the Conference League through injuries and are unlikely to feature in this match as well.

Considering Lens' home advantage and current form, we back them to eke out a narrow victory against the visitors, who have just one win in their last 11 away games in all competitions.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Lille

Lens vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes