Lens vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Saturday sees Lens play host to reigning champions Lille in Ligue 1's Derby du Nord at the Stade Bollaert-Denis.

Lens are still unbeaten in the current campaign and sit in fifth place, while Lille have struggled for traction, winning just one match so far.

Can the reigning champions kick start their season with a win or will Lens compound the misery of Les Dogues by beating them?

Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head

After an excellent 2020-21 campaign saw them finish seventh in their first Ligue 1 season since 2014-15, Lens have started 2021-22 excellently.

Franck Haise’s team are unbeaten in their first five matches, with wins over Monaco and Bordeaux and draws with Rennes, Saint-Etienne and Lorient.

Lens have had no problems scoring goals – they’ve got ten on the board – but could do with tightening up their defense, as they have already conceded seven.

Meanwhile, Lille have struggled without title-winning coach Christophe Galtier at the helm.

They’ve won just one match thus far this season, beating Montpellier 2-1, and have fallen to Lorient and Galtier’s new side Nice.

Their most recent game came in the UEFA Champions League, but despite opponents Wolfsburg being reduced to ten men, Lille couldn’t break them down and the game ended 0-0.

In terms of Derby du Nord clashes, Lens’ record against Lille is appalling. In their last six meetings dating back to 2010, Lille have defeated them on five occasions and have not lost.

Lens form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Lille form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Lens vs Lille Team News

Lens

Defender Massadio Haidara is a doubt for this game, but outside of that, Lens have no other injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Massadio Haidara

Suspended: None

Lille

Renato Sanches remains sidelined for Lille, while attackers Timothy Weah and Jonathan Bamba are also doubtful for this clash.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah

Suspended: None

Lens vs Lille Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo, Yusuf Yazici, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Angel Gomes, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Given Lille’s questionable form in recent weeks, this should be a tough game for them to handle.

Lens may not be as strong on paper, but they have a well-planned system with every player knowing their role perfectly, and a highly dangerous and fluid attack.

Lille have the talent to get something out of this game, but right now the home side ought to be favored slightly.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Lille

