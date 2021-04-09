Lens vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Lens play host to struggling Lorient in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Currently in fifth place, Lens are still chasing Ligue 1’s final European qualifying spot. Meanwhile, Lorient are just three points away from the relegation playoff spot in 17th.

Lens will aim to continue their strong form and push for Europe, but Lorient will be determined to claim valuable points in their fight for survival.

Lens vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Lens have been in excellent form for the majority of the 2020-21 campaign, and that’s especially been the case since earlier this year.

Franck Haise’s side lost their first two games of 2021, but since then they’ve been defeated just once, and are now unbeaten in 10 league matches.

Their most recent game was a draw against title-chasing Lyon, keeping them ahead of sixth-placed Marseille in the race for European qualification.

Meanwhile, Lorient have edged away from the relegation zone thanks to a strong run of just two losses in their last 12 league matches.

This run has even seen them beat Paris St. Germain, and their latest result was a 1-0 win against Brest. If they can keep up this form, it’s likely that they will survive another Ligue 1 campaign.

The last time these sides faced off, Lens came out 3-2 winners despite being reduced to 10 men late on.

Overall, recent results between the two have been mixed. Lens have won two of the last six, with Lorient winning two and two matches ending in draws.

Lens form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Lorient form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Lens vs Lorient Team News

Lens

Lens currently have no injury concerns to speak of, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad has reportedly sidelined four players for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Loic Bade, Ignatius Ganago, Tony Mauricio, Seko Fofana

Lorient

Lorient have four injuries to deal with coming into this game. Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine and Matthieu Saunier have all been ruled out.

Injured: Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens vs Lorient Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Steven Fortes, Ismael Boura, Cheick Doucoure, Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, Gael Kakuta, Massadio Haidara, Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza

Lorient predicted XI (3-4-3): Matthieu Dreyer, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Jerome Hergault, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Vincent Le Goff, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

Lens vs Lorient Prediction

This one is tricky to call as both sides have plenty to play for and have been in good form in recent weeks.

Lens are perhaps favorites here given their stronger defense and the fact that Lorient have been conceding goals even on their recent run.

However, with the away side desperate to avoid relegation, a draw is probably the most likely result.

Prediction: Lens 2-2 Lorient