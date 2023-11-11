Lens vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Lens will entertain Marseille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Lorient last time around. They saw their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end on Wednesday, as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

The visitors have just one win in their last seven league games and played out a goalless draw against Lille last week. They returned to winning ways in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday as goals from Chancel Mbemba Mangulu and Ismaïla Sarr helped them to a 2-0 away triumph over AEK Athens.

Both teams have 13 points to their name in Ligue 1 this season. The visitors are in ninth place, a place above the hosts, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Lens vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 105 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 42-41 lead in wins and 22 games ending in draws.

The hosts registered a league double over the visitors in Ligue 1 last season, including a 2-1 home win in May.

Both teams have scored 12 goals in the league this season, with the visitors having the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (12).

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games and have failed to score twice in that period as well.

Marseille are winless in away games in Ligue 1 this season, suffering three defeats on the trot. Interestingly, they have lost six of their last eight away games in the competition.

Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, no team have had more home wins in Ligue 1 than Lens (19).

Lens vs Marseille Prediction

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their last six games in Ligue 1, keeping four clean sheets in that period. They have lost just one of their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins in that period. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering a couple of defeats.

Franck Haise does not have any fresh absentees for the match and will likely stick with a similar starting XI that played a goalless draw against Lorient last week.

Les Phocéens are winless in their last eight away games in Ligue 1, including a 2-1 away loss at Lens in May. They have failed to score in three of their last five league games, suffering three defeats in that period.

Gennaro Gattuso is expected to be without the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the match while Valentin Rongier is also expected to sit this one out with a knee injury.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams in Ligue 1 recently and Marseille's poor goalscoring form, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Marseille

Lens vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes