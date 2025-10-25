Lens vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Lens will welcome league leaders Marseille to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are fourth in the league standings and trail Les Phocéens by two points.
Lens are unbeaten in their last four league outings, recording three wins. They met Paris FC in their previous match and registered a 2-1 home win. Florian Thauvin missed from the penalty spot in the ninth minute, but Odsonne Édouard gave them the lead in the 17th minute.
Pierre Lees-Melou pulled Paris level 10 minutes later before defender Samson Baidoo restored the hosts' lead in the 64th minute.
Marseille, on the other hand, extended their winning streak in the league to five games last week with a 6-2 home win over Le Havre. Mason Greenwood scored four times in that win. They failed to build on that form in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, though, and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Sporting. It was their first loss in all competitions since August.
Lens vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 111 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 45-44 lead in wins and 22 games have ended in draws.
- Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season.
- Both teams have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding seven goals.
- Lens have seen conclusive results in their four home games this season, recording three wins.
- Marseille, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results on their travels this season, losing four of the six games.
- The league leaders have scored 21 goals in eight league games, nine more than the hosts.
- The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four games in this fixture.
Lens vs Marseille Prediction
Les Sang et Or have scored at least two goals in five of their eight league games this season and will look to build on that prolific run here. However, Lens have lost four of their last seven home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.
Anthony Bermont and Fodé Sylla will only be able to resume training next week, while Deiver Machado faces a late fitness test.
Marseille had failed to score in their first two Ligue 1 away games of the season but have won their last two away games, scoring five goals. They have won two of their last three games in this fixture, scoring five goals.
Facundo Medina, Hamed Junior Traore, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Amine Gouiri continue to be sidelined for this match due to injuries.
While both teams head into the match in good form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win, thanks to their better goalscoring record.
Prediction: Lens 1-2 Marseille
Lens vs Marseille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes