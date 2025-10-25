Lens vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Lens will welcome league leaders Marseille to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are fourth in the league standings and trail Les Phocéens by two points.

Ad

Lens are unbeaten in their last four league outings, recording three wins. They met Paris FC in their previous match and registered a 2-1 home win. Florian Thauvin missed from the penalty spot in the ninth minute, but Odsonne Édouard gave them the lead in the 17th minute.

Pierre Lees-Melou pulled Paris level 10 minutes later before defender Samson Baidoo restored the hosts' lead in the 64th minute.

Marseille, on the other hand, extended their winning streak in the league to five games last week with a 6-2 home win over Le Havre. Mason Greenwood scored four times in that win. They failed to build on that form in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, though, and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Sporting. It was their first loss in all competitions since August.

Ad

Trending

Lens vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 111 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 45-44 lead in wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season.

Both teams have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding seven goals.

Lens have seen conclusive results in their four home games this season, recording three wins.

Marseille, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results on their travels this season, losing four of the six games.

The league leaders have scored 21 goals in eight league games, nine more than the hosts.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four games in this fixture.

Ad

Lens vs Marseille Prediction

Les Sang et Or have scored at least two goals in five of their eight league games this season and will look to build on that prolific run here. However, Lens have lost four of their last seven home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Anthony Bermont and Fodé Sylla will only be able to resume training next week, while Deiver Machado faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Marseille had failed to score in their first two Ligue 1 away games of the season but have won their last two away games, scoring five goals. They have won two of their last three games in this fixture, scoring five goals.

Facundo Medina, Hamed Junior Traore, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Amine Gouiri continue to be sidelined for this match due to injuries.

While both teams head into the match in good form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win, thanks to their better goalscoring record.

Ad

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Marseille

Lens vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More