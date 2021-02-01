Lens vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens face off with Marseille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action this Wednesday.

Marseille, last season’s runners-up, are not doing so well this season. They currently sit in ninth place, two spots below Lens in seventh.

A win could elevate Andre Villas-Boas’ side up to sixth, while Lens could move into European contention with a victory.

Lens vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Lens’ form has been mixed of late, with their last six matches seeing two wins, one draw and three losses.

Aside from a 3-2 thriller with Lyon on 6 January, all of their games have been low-scoring affairs. Since that game, Lens have scored just six goals while conceding seven.

Fascinatingly, Lens’ form at home hasn’t been as good as their away form during the current campaign. They’ve won just four of their 10 home games, compared to six of their 12 away games.

Meanwhile, Marseille have been on a major slide in recent weeks. After starting 2021 with a victory over Montpellier, Andre Villas-Boas’ men have failed to pick up a win in their next four league games.

A stalemate with struggling Dijon was followed by three straight losses. This weekend’s planned game against Rennes was postponed after angry fans descended on Marseille’s training ground in protest over their side’s form.

Interestingly, one of their recent losses came against this week’s opponents. Lens defeated Marseille 1-0 on 20 January, with forward Simon Banza scoring the winning goal.

The win was Lens’ first over Marseille in recent years. Prior to this, Marseille had five straight wins over Lens dating back to 2011.

Lens form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Marseille form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Lens vs Marseille Team News

Lens

Defender Cheick Traore remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles problem, while forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a muscle injury. Aside from them, it’s likely that Lens will name a similar side to the one that beat Montpellier at the weekend.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Ignatius Ganago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille also have two injury concerns for this game. Jordan Amavi and Boubacar Kamara are both set to miss out with muscular injuries, despite the extra week’s rest following this weekend’s cancelled game.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

[Official Statement] Olympique de Marseille strongly condemns the unacceptable attack of which the club was the victim. — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 30, 2021

Lens vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza

Marseille predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda, Pol Lirola, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Hiroki Sakai, Leonardo Balerdi, Pape Gueye, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Nemanja Radonjic, Arkadiusz Milik

Lens vs Marseille Prediction

These two sides should be evenly matched on paper. However, given all of the problems surrounding Marseille right now, it’s hard not to favor Lens as the winner.

The hosts have looked dangerous recently, picked up an impressive win over Montpellier this weekend. Playmaker Gael Kakuta is in excellent form.

We expect home win for Lens, pouring more pressure on Villas-Boas.

Prediction: Lens 1-0 Marseille