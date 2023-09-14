Lens vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Lens host Metz at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to pick up their first win of the top-flight season.
Runners-up last season by just a single point to PSG, Lens seem to have lost momentum, losing three of their opening four games.
In their first match, the Blood and Gold were beaten 3-2 by Brest after blowing away a two-goal lead. Against Rennes, Lens once again threw away their early lead to draw 1-1, before conceding thrice each to PSG and AS Monaco in a pair of 3-1 and 3-0 defeats.
With just one point in the bag from four games, Franck Haise's side are in 17th position in the Ligue 1 standings.
Metz have been slightly better, accruing four points more than Lens to sit in 13th position in the French top-flight standings.
The Maroons began with a 5-1 defeat of Rennes in their opening game, before holding Marseille to a 2-2 draw. Against Clermont Foot on matchday three, Metz picked up their first win of the season before dropping points to Reims once again in a 2-2 draw.
Lens vs Metz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 111 previous clashes between the sides, with Lens winning 49 times over Metz and losing on 35 occasions.
- Lens have beaten Metz just once in their last seven clashes: 4-1 in October 2021.
- Having beaten Metz on their last visit, Metz are looking to pick up consecutive home wins in the fixture for the first time since 2016-17.
- Metz have earned five points from four games in Ligue 1 this season, having done better at this stage of the competition only twice in the 21st century: 10 in 2004-05 and 9 in 2016-17.
- Lens have just one point in four Ligue 1 games this season, the lowest total at this stage for a team that finished the previous season in second place, level with Metz in 1998-99 (10th in the end).
Lens vs Metz Prediction
Lens have started their campaign on a poor note and have a terrible record against Metz in recent clashes. All of this holds the visitors in good stead and we predict the Maroons will eke out a narrow victory.
Prediction: Lens 0-1 Metz
Lens vs Metz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Metz to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No