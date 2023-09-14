Lens vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Lens host Metz at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to pick up their first win of the top-flight season.

Runners-up last season by just a single point to PSG, Lens seem to have lost momentum, losing three of their opening four games.

In their first match, the Blood and Gold were beaten 3-2 by Brest after blowing away a two-goal lead. Against Rennes, Lens once again threw away their early lead to draw 1-1, before conceding thrice each to PSG and AS Monaco in a pair of 3-1 and 3-0 defeats.

With just one point in the bag from four games, Franck Haise's side are in 17th position in the Ligue 1 standings.

Metz have been slightly better, accruing four points more than Lens to sit in 13th position in the French top-flight standings.

The Maroons began with a 5-1 defeat of Rennes in their opening game, before holding Marseille to a 2-2 draw. Against Clermont Foot on matchday three, Metz picked up their first win of the season before dropping points to Reims once again in a 2-2 draw.

Lens vs Metz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 111 previous clashes between the sides, with Lens winning 49 times over Metz and losing on 35 occasions.

Lens have beaten Metz just once in their last seven clashes: 4-1 in October 2021.

Having beaten Metz on their last visit, Metz are looking to pick up consecutive home wins in the fixture for the first time since 2016-17.

Metz have earned five points from four games in Ligue 1 this season, having done better at this stage of the competition only twice in the 21st century: 10 in 2004-05 and 9 in 2016-17.

Lens have just one point in four Ligue 1 games this season, the lowest total at this stage for a team that finished the previous season in second place, level with Metz in 1998-99 (10th in the end).

Lens vs Metz Prediction

Lens have started their campaign on a poor note and have a terrible record against Metz in recent clashes. All of this holds the visitors in good stead and we predict the Maroons will eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Lens 0-1 Metz

Lens vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Metz to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No