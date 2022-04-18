Lens vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Lens host Montpellier on Wednesday night at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the 33rd matchday of the French top-flight.

Lens are in good form and are pushing for a place in Europe after missing out by just a point last season. They beat defending champions Lille 2-1 in their last game via first-half goals from Przemysław Frankowski and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The hosts sit seventh in the league table with 50 points from 32 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest results as they target a European spot at the end of the season.

Montpellier are struggling for form at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against Stade de Reims on Sunday afternoon and were fortunate to pick up the sole point, benefitting massively from the heroics of goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud in his first league start of the year.

Montpellier sit 11th in Ligue 1 with 42 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week in a bid to retain any hope of European football.

Lens vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 21st meeting between Lens and Montpellier. The hosts have come out on top in half of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Montpellier are the only side in the French top-flight this season with a goal difference of exactly zero. They have scored 44 goals and have conceded as much.

Lens are without a clean sheet in their last six clashes with La Paillade.

Lens have won exactly half of their home league games this season and have lost three times, the joint second-fewest in Ligue 1.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in four of their last six league games.

Lens vs Montpellier Prediction

Lens have now won back-to-back league games for the first time since earlier in the year. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hoping to maximize their home advantage when they play on Wednesday.

Montpellier are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last seven games, failing to score any goals in four of those games. They have lost two of their last three away games and could see defeat against Lens this week.

Prediction: Lens 1-0 Montpellier

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Lens vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Only one of Montpellier's last six games has produced more than 2.5 goals)

Edited by Peter P