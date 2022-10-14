Lens vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2022

Lens will welcome Montpellier to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The home team fell to their first defeat of the season in their previous outing as arch-rivals Lille defeated them 1-0 at home, with Jonathan David's 44th minute penalty proving to be the decisive goal of the game. Third-placed Marseille also fell to a defeat, so their position in the league table remains unchanged.

Montpellier's 10 games this season have produced conclusive results, with four ending in wins and the remaining six ending in defeats. They fell to their fourth defeat in five games last time around as they suffered a 2-0 home loss to Monaco. It was their first game of the season in which they failed to find the back of the net.

Lens vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 54 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these games and enjoy a 26-18 lead in wins. The remaining 10 games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in their two meetings last season, keeping a clean sheet in the wins as well.

Montpellier are the only team in Ligue 1 without a draw in their 10 games so far.

Montpellier have the joint second-best attacking record in the French top flight, finding the back of the net 21 times. On the flip side, they have conceded 21 goals as well, which is the third-worst defensive record in the league.

Lens have won eight of their last 10 home matches in Ligue 1 while Montpellier have suffered a defeat in eight of their last nine away league games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Lens's last five games in Ligue 1.

Lens have won all five of their home games this term and have kept clean sheets in the last two wins as well.

Lens vs Montpellier Prediction

Les Sang et Or have a solid record at home this season and are strong favorites here. Twelve of their 17 goals this season have come on home turf and they should be able to find the back of the net against La Paillade.

Montpellier have three wins in their last five trips to Lens and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They have lost three of their four away games in Ligue 1 this season though and might struggle in this match.

Given the stark contrast between the home and away form of the two teams, Lens are expected to have the upper hand here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Montpellier

Lens vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lens to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Sotoca to score anytime - Yes

