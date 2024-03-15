Lens vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Fifth-placed Lens will entertain sixth-placed Nice at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recording two wins on the trot while keeping clean sheets. They registered a 1-0 home win over second-placed Brest last week, with Ruben Aguilar scoring the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

The visitors have been in poor form recently and are winless in their last six games, suffering five losses. They have suffered back-to-back 2-1 losses in their last two league outings and lost to Montpellier at home last week.

Their poor run continued in the Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Gaëtan Laborde halved the deficit in the 37th minute, and Lucas Beraldo restored their two-goal lead, scoring his first goal for the capital club.

Lens vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 94 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 36-35 lead in wins and 23 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, recording two wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets for the visitors and two for the home team.

Lens have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, suffering six defeats.

Nice are winless in their last six league games, suffering four losses.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 19 goals in 25 games.

Both teams have suffered seven losses in the league this term, the hosts are in fifth place in the table with a win more than the visitors (7).

Lens vs Nice Prediction

Les Sang et Or have suffered just one loss in their last seven league outings, recording five wins while keeping four clean sheets. They have a 100% record in two games in March, scoring four goals without conceding, and will look to build on that form.

They have suffered just two losses in their last 16 home meetings against the visitors. Massadio Haïdara and Facundo Medina are back from an injury and suspension, respectively, while Deiver Machado remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Les Aiglons are winless in their last six games in all competitions, suffering five losses. They have suffered three consecutive losses in away games, scoring just twice while conceding six times. They have failed to score in five of their last seven away games in Ligue 1 and might struggle here.

Marcin Bulka suffered from a broken nose during the Coupe de France on Wednesday and is likely to play with a protective mask. Youssouf Ndayishimiye has recovered from a thigh injury but was rested against PSG.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the hosts' 100% record in March, Lens are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Nice

Lens vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes