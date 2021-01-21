Lens vs Nice prediction, preview, team news, and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens will host struggling Nice in a French top-flight encounter on Saturday.

Lens come into this game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1 action. A win for Lens in this fixture would see them leapfrog Marseille into sixth position in the table.

Meanwhile, Nice are winless in their last five games. Nice's last victory came against Nimes on 16 December.

Lens vs Nice Head-to-Head

The last time these two clubs met each other was on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season, with Nice taking all the three points.

In their last five encounters against each other, the teams have picked up two wins each, with one game ending in a draw.

Despite a strong start to the season, Lens have secured only one win in their last four games.

Meanwhile, Nice have picked up just five points from their last six outings.

Lens form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Nice form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Lens vs Nice Team News

Lens

Tony Mauricio and Facundo Medina made their return from injury on Wednesday against Marseille, after being out for the last two weeks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

Nice will be without defender Dante, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL tear.

There are also doubts over the availability of Morgan Schneiderlin.

Both Pierre Lees-Melou and Myziane Maolida returned to the pitch as substitutes in their last game against Bordeaux.

Injured: Dante

Doubtful: Morgan Schneiderlin

Suspended: None

Lens vs Nice Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Nice predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, William Saliba, Stanley N'Soki, Kephren Thuram, Youcef Atal, Hihem Boudaoui, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Hassane Kamara, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Lens vs Nice Prediction

Nice will be desperately looking for a win to get their campaign back on track. Scoring goals has been a massive problem for them, and they will aim to improve on that against Lens.

Meanwhile, Lens will look to build on their win at Stade Velodrome. A victory for Lens would put them in a strong position to contest for a Europa League qualification spot.

A close game is expected between the two teams, with the home team taking a narrow victory.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Nice