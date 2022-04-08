Lens vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lens play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens are currently in 10th place in the table, while Nice are still riding high in fifth.

Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Lens vs Nice Head-to-Head

After a tremendous start to the campaign that saw them rise as high as second in the league table, Lens’ form has tailed off somewhat in recent months, resulting in them slipping into mid-table.

Since the turn of the year, they have won just five of their 11 matches, and have suffered four defeats, often at the hands of struggling sides.

Most recently, Lens fell 1-0 to Champions League-chasing Strasbourg, meaning they are currently on a run of just one win in four games.

Nice, meanwhile, rose up to second following a run of five straight wins between December and January, but since then, their form has faltered.

Christophe Galtier’s men picked up a huge victory on March 5 over Paris St. Germain, but since beating the champions elect, they have not won another game, drawing two and losing one.

Most recently, they drew 1-1 with fellow high-flyers Rennes, which, given their scoring ability, wasn’t a bad result for Nice.

The last time these sides met, Nice ran out 2-1 winners, and you’ve got to go back to 2014 to find the last time Lens defeated them.

Lens form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Nice form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Lens vs Nice Team News

Lens

Lens have no players ruled out for this game, meaning they have a full-strength squad to call upon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

Alexis Claude Maurice has been ruled out for Nice, while midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is also a doubt.

Injured: Alexis Claude Maurice

Doubtful: Morgan Schneiderlin

Suspended: None

Lens vs Nice Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Justin Kluivert, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri, Andy Delort

Lens vs Nice Prediction

Lens might be on a patch of lean form right now, but on paper they could still give Nice a stern test this weekend, as they are organized, capable of scoring, and have a solid defense.

However, Nice are still capable of beating anyone in Ligue 1 on their day, and after their draw with Rennes last weekend, they will be confident here.

This could go either way, but the prediction is a tight away win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Nice

Edited by Peter P