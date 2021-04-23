Lens vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens play host to Nimes in a Ligue 1 clash this Sunday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens are still flying high in Ligue 1, and currently sit in fifth place, while Nimes are in a relegation battle and are currently in 18th.

So can Nimes snatch some valuable points, or will Lens’ impressive campaign continue with another win?

Lens vs Nimes Head-to-Head

For a newly-promoted side, Lens have enjoyed a fantastic return to Ligue 1 in 2020-21.

Franck Haise’s side have been near the top of the table throughout the campaign and have suffered just one loss since 20 January.

While they only managed a draw with Brest in their last game, their unbeaten run now stretches to 12 games.

Meanwhile, Nimes have been in trouble for a long time now. Bottom of the table at one point, their form since February has at least given them some hope of survival.

Nimes have only lost once in their last five matches – to league leaders Lille – and most recently secured a draw with Strasbourg.

With only one point separating them from 17th-placed Lorient – and five points separating them from 16th-placed Bordeaux – a win here would give them a massive chance of escaping the drop.

The first game between the two sides in 2020-21 ended in a 1-1 draw, while you’ve got to go back to 2018 to find the last Lens victory over Nimes.

Lens form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Nimes form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Lens vs Nimes Team News

Lens have a number of their first-team players unavailable for this game. A COVID-19 breakout has sidelined four of them, while two are also suspended.

Injured: Florian Sotoca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Simon Banza, Steven Fortes

Unavailable: Cheick Traore, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Seko Fofana

Nimes

Nimes have four players out with injuries for this game, with Clement Depres now confirmed to be out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Clement Depres, Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Andres Cubas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens vs Nimes Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Loic Bade, Massadio Haidara, Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Doucoure, Ismael Boura, Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Kelyan Guessoum, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Lucas Deaux, Zinedine Ferhat, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Moussa Kone

Lens vs Nimes Prediction

Lens have a number of their first-team stars out for this game, but to be fair, their squad is surprisingly strong and they shouldn’t suffer too badly.

Nimes will definitely look to put up a fight here as they are desperate for survival, but the form of Lens’ players might make this a tricky match for them.

We expect a tight home victory for Lens.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Nimes