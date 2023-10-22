Lens vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2023

Lens will entertain PSV at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign, playing out a draw and recording a win in two games. After holding Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener, they recorded a 2-1 home win over Arsenal last time around thanks to goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi.

They returned to action after the international break, playing out a goalless draw in the Ligue 1 against Le Havre. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

The visitors are winless in the Champions League and got their campaign underway with a 4-0 loss to Arsenal. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla, thanks to late goals from Luuk de Jong and Jordan Teze.

They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording five wins. They resumed action following the international break with a 3-1 home win over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie.

Lens vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, though both the hosts and the visitors have gone up against teams from the Netherlands and France respectively.

In seven meetings against Dutch teams, Lens have just two wins to their name. They have suffered two defeats and three games have ended in draws.

PSV have met French teams 36 times, recording 10 wins. They have suffered 11 defeats while 15 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 home games in all competitions, recording nine wins.

The visitors have won six of their last eight away games this season, scoring 21 goals in these games.

Lens vs PSV Prediction

Les Sang et Or have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last six games, recording three wins and playing out three draws. They have lost only one of their last 17 UEFA club competition matches at home (W14 D2).

Deiver Machado did not play in the draw against Le Havre on Saturday after coming off a hectic schedule in the international break with Colombia. He should return to the squad, and so should Elye Wahi, who was suspended for the match.

Boeren are likely to be without the services of Noa Lang through an injury. They have won 13 games in all competitions this season and will look to record their first win in the Champions League in this match.

PSV are without a win in their last 14 Champions League group stage matches (D5 L9), which is a cause for concern. They have won three of their last four away games by a 4-0 scoreline.

Both teams head into the match in great form and considering their record in the Champions League thus far, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lens 2-2 PSV

Lens vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Long to score or assist any time - Yes