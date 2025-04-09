Lens vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Lens will invite Reims to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Friday. With 12 wins, the hosts are in ninth place in the league table with 42 wins. Les rouges et blancs have registered six wins and are 16th in the standings.

Les Sang et Or met Saint-Étienne in their previous outing and registered a 1-0 home win. Goduine Koyalipou scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute, with Deiver Machado providing an assist.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after three games last week as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Strasbourg. Defender Ismaël Doukouré scored the only goal of the match in the fourth minute, and Strasbourg managed to hold on to the narrow lead.

Lens vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 73 times in all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 30-24 lead in wins, and 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the joint-second-best defensive record in the league, conceding 30 goals in 28 games.

Les Sang et Or have seen conclusive results in their 13 league games, suffering seven losses.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in November, and Lens registered a 2-0 away win.

Reims are winless in their last seven away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in five.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have registered just one win in Ligue 1 since November.

The hosts have seen their last four league games end with a scoreline of 1-0, recording three wins.

Interestingly, the hosts are unbeaten in their last 13 Ligue 1 meetings against Les rouges et blancs.

Lens vs Reims Prediction

Les Sang et Or have won three of their last four league games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last six Ligue 1 home games against the visitors, scoring 17 goals, and are strong favorites.

Martin Satriano, Rémy Labeau-Lascary, and Jhoanner Chavez are long-term absentees, while Neil El Aynaoui will serve a suspension here. Ruben Aguilar will also miss this match due to a hamstring injury.

Les rouges et blancs lost 1-0 at home last week and will look to bounce back here. They are winless in their last nine meetings against the hosts, conceding at least two goals in six games in that period, and will look to improve upon that record.

Mohamed Daramy and Reda Khadra are out for the season, Gabriel Moscardo and Yaya Fofana are injured, and Cédric Kipré will serve a suspension.

Considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture and Reims' poor away record this season, we back Les Sang et Or to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Reims

Lens vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

