Lens vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Lens will welcome Reims to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

Both teams have 23 points to their name from 15 games. The hosts lead the visitors in the league standings only on goal difference. The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games as they played out a goalless draw in their away meeting against Montpellier.

They continued their form in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League, registering a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Przemysław Frankowski broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and Angelo Fulgini scored the winner in the sixth minute of added time. They secured a place in the knockout round playoffs of the UEFA Europa League with that win.

The visitors suffered their third defeat in four games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Nice. Yunis Abdelhamid equalized for them in the 78th minute but Nice scored the match-winner just four minutes later.

Lens vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern French rivals have crossed paths 67 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in this fixture with 29 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their southern rivals 21 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the visitors, with three games ending in draws.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven league outings.

Lens have suffered just two defeats at home across all competitions in 2023.

Reims are winless in their last 11 away meetings in Ligue 1 against the hosts, suffering eight defeats.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last four away games in Ligue 1.

Lens vs Reims Prediction

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their last 10 Ligue 1 games. At home, they have registered four wins on the trot and have six wins from eight games. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form here.

Franck Haise has a few absentees in this match and will be without Deiver Machado, who is sidelined for at least two months after undergoing surgery. Nampalys Mendy picked up an injury against Sevilla while Jimmy Cabot remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Facundo Medina and Florian Sotoca will serve suspensions in this match, which might impact their performance here.

Les rouges et blancs have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three defeats in their last four games. They have suffered defeats in their last two away games, scoring two goals while conceding five times.

Will Still will be without the services of Marshall Munetsi, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Ibrahim Diakite, and Valentin Atangana Edoa through injuries for the trip to Lens. He might make a few changes to the starting XI as he looks to help his team regain some form.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and, considering their recent record against the visitors, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Reims

Lens vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Junya Ito to score or assist any time - Yes