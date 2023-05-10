Lens vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2023

Lens will welcome Reims to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Thursday.

The hosts are in second place in the league table, trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by six points. They recorded their third win in a row in the league on Saturday as goals from Seko Fofana and Loïs Openda helped them eke out a crucial 2-1 win at home over third-placed Marseille.

Reims returned to winning ways after four games as Marshall Munetsi's 21st-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 home win over Lille. They climbed to 10th place in the league table following the win.

With just four games left to play this season, the hosts still have an outsider's chance to pip PSG to the league title. The visitors, on the other hand, will look to secure a finish in the upper half of the table this season.

Lens vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern French rivals have crossed paths 65 times in all competitions since 1945. The visitors have a better record in these meetings with 28 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to get the better of the visitors 20 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors and the reverse fixture in September ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at Thursday's venue this season and have won their last four games at home.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four league outings.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 26 goals in 34 games.

Lens vs Reims Prediction

Les Sang et Or have enjoyed a good run at home this season, recording wins in 15 of their 17 games in Ligue 1. They have won their last four home games, outscoring their opponents 10-2 in that period. They look to be in good touch at the moment and should be able to produce a strong performance at home.

Les rouges et blancs have struggled a bit in their recent league games and have just one win in their last five games. They have suffered defeats in their last two away games, failing to score in these defeats.

The visitors have failed to record a win in Ligue 1 against the hosts since 1977. With that in mind, we expect the in-form hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Reims

Lens vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes

