Lens vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Lens welcome Rennes to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their first home game of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday (August 20).

The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss at Brest in their campaign opener last week. Florian Sotoca and Deiver Machado put them two goals ahead after 22 minutes, but Brest were on level terms by the 55th. Romain Del Castillo scored the winner from the spot three minutes from time to complete his brace.

Rennes, meanwhile, got their campaign off to a flying start with a 5-1 home win over Metz last week. Metz scored the equaliser a minute after Arnaud Kalimuendo broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Rennes then scored four goals after the break, including a seven-minute brace from Ibrahim Salah.

They're in pole position in the league, while Lens are 13th.

Lens vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 93 times across competitions since 1945, with Lens leading 39-30.

Lens are unbeaten in six meetings against Rennes, winning the last three, and keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered one defeat in 13 home meetings against Rennes.

Rennes have not scored more than once in last seven meetings against Lesn.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Lens vs Rennes Prediction

Lens have a good record against Rennes, winning four of their last six games. They recorded just two shots on target in their campaign opener last week but scored from both. The departure of prolific striker Loïs Openda and former captain Seko Fofana has been a huge blow, though.

Rennes, meanwhile, were the top-scoring team in the opening week of the league. They have lost once in 10 games across competitions, including friendlies.

While Lens have enjoyed a good run against Rennes, they have struggled since the departures of Openda and Fofana. They will also be without the services of Adrien Thomasson, who's suspended following a red card in the campaign opener. There are doubts over the ability of Wesley Said, too.

Considering the same, expect the in-form visitors to record a win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Rennes

Lens vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Doku to score or assist any time - Yes