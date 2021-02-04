Lens vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens face off with Rennes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action this Saturday.
Lens come into this game on the back of 2-2 draw against Olympique de Marseille. The result kept them seventh in the Ligue 1 standings.
Rennes, on the other hand, come into the game following a 1-1 home draw against Lorient.
Lens vs Rennes Head-to-Head
Rennes hold the advantage in recent outings between these two teams. In the last five fixtures, Rennes have won on three occasions while Lens emerged victorious on two.
The recent form, however, favors the home team. Lens have lost just once in their last five matches and have picked up eight points in that period.
Rennes' match against Marseille last weekend was called off due to Marseille supporters violently attacking the club's training ground. Rennes have picked up just one win in their last five games.
Lens form guide: D-W-L-W-D
Rennes form guide: D-L-W-D-D
Lens vs Rennes Team News
Lens
Defender Cheick Traore remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles problem, while forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a muscle injury. Aside from them, it’s likely that Lens will name a similar side to the one that played Marseille on Wednesday.
Injured: Cheick Traore, Ignatius Ganago
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Rennes
Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game.
Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Lens vs Rennes Predicted XI
Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza
Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier
Lens vs Rennes Prediction
The game promises to be one of the most interesting Ligue 1 showdowns this weekend. The two clubs are separated by just two points and two places.
The hosts have looked dangerous recently, having earned an impressive win over Montpellier last weekend. The draw against Marseille will also boost their confidence.
Rennes have built an excellent squad over the past year but will need to earn a string of victories to challenge Monaco for a place in the top four. Les Rennais have not been at their best in recent weeks and will have to step up to the plate against Lens.
We expect a home win for in-form Lens.
Prediction: Lens 2-1 RennesPublished 04 Feb 2021, 11:58 IST