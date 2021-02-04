Lens vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens face off with Rennes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 action this Saturday.

Lens come into this game on the back of 2-2 draw against Olympique de Marseille. The result kept them seventh in the Ligue 1 standings.

Rennes, on the other hand, come into the game following a 1-1 home draw against Lorient.

90+3' : Fin de la rencontre au Roazhon Park. Match nul entre Rennes et Lorient. #SRFCFCL 1-1 pic.twitter.com/AVzvFAAyg9 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) February 3, 2021

Lens vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes hold the advantage in recent outings between these two teams. In the last five fixtures, Rennes have won on three occasions while Lens emerged victorious on two.

The recent form, however, favors the home team. Lens have lost just once in their last five matches and have picked up eight points in that period.

Rennes' match against Marseille last weekend was called off due to Marseille supporters violently attacking the club's training ground. Rennes have picked up just one win in their last five games.

Lens form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Advertisement

Rennes form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Lens vs Rennes Team News

Lens

Defender Cheick Traore remains sidelined with a long-term Achilles problem, while forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a muscle injury. Aside from them, it’s likely that Lens will name a similar side to the one that played Marseille on Wednesday.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Ignatius Ganago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes

Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens vs Rennes Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier

Lens vs Rennes Prediction

Advertisement

The game promises to be one of the most interesting Ligue 1 showdowns this weekend. The two clubs are separated by just two points and two places.

The hosts have looked dangerous recently, having earned an impressive win over Montpellier last weekend. The draw against Marseille will also boost their confidence.

Rennes have built an excellent squad over the past year but will need to earn a string of victories to challenge Monaco for a place in the top four. Les Rennais have not been at their best in recent weeks and will have to step up to the plate against Lens.

We expect a home win for in-form Lens.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Rennes