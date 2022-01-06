Lens vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees a match between Ligue 1 high-flyers, as Lens play host to Rennes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Lens are currently in ninth place in the table, while Rennes sit four spots above them in fourth.
Which one of these Europe-chasing sides will come out on top this weekend?
Lens vs Rennes Head-to-Head
After flying out of the blocks and sitting as high as second in Ligue 1 at one point, Lens’ campaign was beginning to tail off as 2021 came to a conclusion.
Their last win came back on November 5, as they dismantled Troyes 4-0. Since then, though, they’ve gone on a winless run of six games, including defeats in their last two.
Last weekend, though, Lens came out on the right end of a penalty shoot-out against Ligue 1 champions Lille in the Coupe de France following a 2-2 draw. Boss Franck Haise will now be hoping that the result can kickstart his side into 2022.
Rennes also lost their last two Ligue 1 matches of 2021, but prior to that they’d won eight of their last 13 games, taking them up to second in the table at one point.
While they were eliminated by Ligue 2 side Nancy in the Coupe de France last weekend, Rennes have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League – although not without some controversy, as they were awarded a 0-3 win over a COVID-19-hit Tottenham.
The last two matches between these sides ended in draws, with Lens defeating Rennes 0-2 in the only other game between them since 2015.
Lens form guide: D-L-W-L-D
Rennes form guide: W-L-W-L-D
Lens vs Rennes Team News
Lens
Deiver Machado is out of the game with a knee injury, while Ignatius Ganago and Massadio Haidara are unavailable due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Injured: Deiver Machado
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Ignatius Ganago, Massadio Haidara
Rennes
Rennes are also missing three of their players due to the Africa Cup of Nations, while some of their others are out with injuries and COVID-19.
Injured: Jeremy Gelin
Doubtful: Romain Salin, Birger Meling
Unavailable: Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Alfred Gomis, Nayef Aguerd, Hamari Traore
Lens vs Rennes Predicted XI
Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo
Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Lorenz Assignon, Warmed Omari, Loic Bade, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Jonas Martin, Flavien Tait, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Jeremy Doku
Lens vs Rennes Prediction
This should be a close match to call between two of Ligue 1’s stronger sides, even if their form had dipped in late 2021.
Both sides are capable of scoring goals against the other, although Rennes may have the slight edge in attack due to the presence of Laborde and Doku.
However, Lens’ system may cause them some issues, so the likely result here seems to be a draw.
Prediction: Lens 1-1 Rennes