Lens vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Stade Rennes take on Lens in Ligue 1 action

Lens will play host to Rennes at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lens have made an impressive start to the season, with seven points earned from their opening three matches. They sit second in the standings behind PSG and could make further improvements when they take on Rennes.

Coach Franck Haise says they aim to finish in the top three following last season’s seventh place slot. Eight new players have joined Les Sang et Or while three have returned from loans. However, Rennes have conserved much of last term’s solid squad that helped them to a fourth-place finish.

Rennes were stunned by Lorient 1-0 in their opening game before racking up four points from clashes against Monaco and Ajaccio to sit ninth. Les Rennais’ start to the campaign has been plagued by injuries and suspensions. Up to six players could miss the upcoming game, including two new arrivals.

Despite his stretched resources, coach Bruno Genesio is confident that his bench strength can help get the job done. Under these conditions, a draw would be priceless but the hosts will likely not settle for less.

Lens will hope to claim maximum points from their next two games, which will be played at home, in order to strengthen their position.

Racing Club de Lens @RCLens



À partir de ce jeudi et jusqu'au 31 août, vous pouvez précommander en ligne l'iconique tunique Sainte-Barbe 2022 qui sera révélée en décembre.



Un code unique vous sera transmis par mail avec 10€ de remise.



#FierDEtreLensois Abonné Sang et Or à vie, vous avez la prioritéÀ partir de ce jeudi et jusqu'au 31 août, vous pouvez précommander en ligne l'iconique tunique Sainte-Barbe 2022 qui sera révélée en décembre.Un code unique vous sera transmis par mail avec 10€ de remise. Abonné Sang et Or à vie, vous avez la priorité ⚠️À partir de ce jeudi et jusqu'au 31 août, vous pouvez précommander en ligne l'iconique tunique Sainte-Barbe 2022 qui sera révélée en décembre.💻 Un code unique vous sera transmis par mail avec 10€ de remise.#FierDEtreLensois https://t.co/qHCoKR9gyq

Lens vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Results from their last six clashes have been evenly split, with each side winning twice while two matches have ended in draws.

Lens form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Lens vs Rennes News

Lens

Lens' second-most expensive recruit, Adam Buksa of Poland, is yet to make his debut due to an ankle fracture. The 25-year-old striker joined the club last month in a €6 million deal. Goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez will not play a part either following a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Adam Buksa, Wuilker Farinez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rennes

Steve Mandanda, Warmed Omari, Lovro Majer and Arnaud Kalimuendo have all been sidelined due to injuries while Lesley Ugochukwu and Romain Salin have been suspended.

Injury: Steve Mandanda, Warmed Omari, Lovro Majer, Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Lesley Ugochukwu and Romain Salin.

Unavailable: None.

Lens vs Rennes Predicted Xls

Lens (4-3-1-2): Brice Samba (GK), Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Salis Abdul Samed, Seko Fofana, Deiver Machado, David Pereira Da Costa, Florian Sotoca, Lois Openda

Rennes (4-3-3): Dogan Alemdar (GK), Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Lens vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes will be counting on their impressive defense and intelligent goalkeeper to hold out against Lens.

Lens are expected to win thanks to their well organized teamwork and home advantage.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Rennes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P