Lens vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Lens and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Both Lens and Saint-Etienne drew their opening match of the 2021-22 campaign, coming out with 1-1 draws against Rennes and Lorient respectively.

So will one of these sides be able to pick up a victory here, or will the match turn out to be another stalemate?

Lens were the surprise package of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, as the newly-promoted side pushed for a European qualification spot throughout and ended up finishing in 7th place.

Unlike many Ligue 1 sides, Lens have not changed their manager during the summer, and they haven’t lost any key players either, giving them hope for another strong season.

Their 1-1 draw on the opening weekend with Rennes was a good way to start their season, as Rennes were one of the sides who finished above them last season.

Saint-Etienne meanwhile finished the 2020-21 campaign with mixed form, but four wins in their final eight games meant that they ended in a respectable 11th place.

Claude Puel’s side will be hopeful of improving on that finish in the current season, but a 1-1 draw at home with Lorient – who struggled last season – wasn’t the best way to start things.

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

These two sides have clashed 47 times historically across all competitions. Lens have 21 wins to their name as opposed to Saint-Etienne's 13 wins, and there have been 13 draws between the two sides.

Last season saw Lens do the double over Saint-Etienne, the latest game being a 2-3 win thanks to goals from Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo and David Costa.

Lens form guide (competitive games only): L-L-L-D-D

Saint-Etienne form guide (competitive games only): W-W-D-L-D

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Lens

Versatile defender Massadio Haidara is a doubt for Lens in this match, but outside of that they have a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Massadio Haidara

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Charles Abi and Miguel Trauco are expected to miss this game due to personal reasons while Aimen Moueffek is ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Charles Abi, Miguel Trauco

🎙️ Claude #Puel : "Notre plus gros chantier, c'est de montrer de la consistance et de la régularité." pic.twitter.com/DmRAxCDkj3 — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 13, 2021

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Steven Fortes, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Deiver Machado, Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Simon Banza

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Etienne Green, Yvann Macon, Harold Moukoudi, Mickael Nade, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Denis Bouanga, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Adil Aouchiche, Wahbi Khazri

Lens vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

This looks like a close match to call on paper, but Lens looked good against Rennes last weekend and probably have a slight edge when it comes to attacking talent.

Saint-Etienne have the capability to win this game, but they’ll need to work hard defensively to do it – and it’s tricky to see them keeping the likes of Kakuta, Clauss and Banza quiet for too long.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Edited by Shardul Sant