Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Lens will invite Strasbourg to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

After suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games of the year, the hosts have recorded two wins on the spin. In their previous outing, David Costa's 48th-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 away win over Nantes. Back-to-back wins in Ligue 1 have helped them climb to sixth place in the standings and have 32 points from 20 games.

The visitors suffered their first loss of the year last week, suffering a 2-1 home loss against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Dilane Bakwa bagged a consolation goal in the 68th minute after PSG took a two-goal lead.

They bounced back with a win in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, defeating Le Havre 3-1 in the round of 16. Bakwa was on the scoresheet again, while Emanuel Emegha and Marvin Senaya scored in either half.

Lens vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 109 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 43-33 lead in wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against the visitors, recording two wins. They last met in the reverse fixture in September, with Lens recording a 1-0 away win, keeping their first clean sheet in this fixture since 2003.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six league outings and have failed to score in the other two games in that period.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last six away games in all competitions, recording three wins, though two of them have come in the Coupe de France.

The visitors have won two of their last three away meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Sang et Or have bounced back well from three consecutive losses, with two wins and two clean sheets in as many games. They suffered their first home loss since September to PSG last month, failing to score in that defeat, and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

The hosts shall welcome back head coach Franck Haise to the sidelines after four games, so that should be a huge boost for them. With no fresh absentees for them at the moment, a similar starting XI from last week is expected to be fielded here.

Les Bleu et Blanc have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording six wins in that period. They have just one win in their last seven away games in Ligue 1, drawing four times, and might struggle here.

Patrick Vieira's men will play their third match in a week, so that might impact their performance in this match. Dilane Bakwa and Ângelo, who have been in good form recently, are doubts for the match due to knocks.

With that in mind and considering the home advantage for Lens, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Strasbourg

Lens vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Emegha to score or assist any time - Yes