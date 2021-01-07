Lens vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, with eighth-placed Lens taking on strugglers Strasbourg at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday.

Lens will be hoping to climb towards the top six with a victory. Strasbourg, meanwhile, will be aiming to follow a strong win over Nimes with three more valuable points.

Lens vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Lens have had an up-and-down campaign so far this season. They’ve won eight of their first 17 matches while losing six. Lens have recently alternated wins and losses, dating back to 29 November.

During this run they’ve beaten Rennes, Monaco and Brest, while losing to Montpellier, Metz and Lyon.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, struggled over the Christmas period, losing back-to-back fixtures against Bordeaux and Paris St. Germain. However, their most recent match was probably their best showing of the season thus far; a 5-0 win over Nimes.

Overall, Strasbourg have struggled in defence – with only two sides in Ligue 1 conceding more goals than their record of 32.

This game will be the first time that Lens and Strasbourg have faced off since 2017. That match ended in a 1-1 draw. The last six meetings between the two have produced two wins for Strasbourg, one for Lens, and three draws.

Lens form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Strasbourg form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Lens vs Strasbourg Team News

Lens

Lens have three injuries to contend with for this game. Tony Mauricio and Facundo Medina have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Cheick Traore remains on the sidelines with a long-term Achilles injury.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Tony Mauricio, Facundo Medina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels is still recovering from a long-term Achilles problem. The side also have a number of other injuries. Bingourou Kamara, Lamine Kone and Lebo Mothiba are all out with various injuries, while Idriss Saadi is a doubt.

Injured: Bingourou Kamara, Lamine Kone, Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels

Doubtful: Idriss Saadi

Suspended: None

Lens vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wuilker Farinez, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Steven Fortes, Clement Michelin, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Florian Sotoca, Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima, Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be a close game to call despite the gap in league places. Lens are probably the favorites, and based their current alternating run, they’re due a win. However, Strasbourg’s confidence should be high following their 5-0 win over Nimes this week.

Goals seem likely in this match, but Strasbourg’s leaky defence means that the home side should go in as narrow favorites.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Strasbourg