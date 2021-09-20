Lens vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lens welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Wednesday for a clash in Ligue 1, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

With three wins and draws each from six games, the Sang et Or have made their best start to the top-flight since the 2001-02 season.

Despite an erratic defense which has conceded seven goals, Franck Haise's side have shown exceptional fighting spirit.

They've clawed their way back into the match after falling behind in four games, including a 96th-minute winner against Bordeaux on matchday five.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are down in 12th position with three defeats and only two wins from six games. They're level on points with Nantes and Reims with seven each, but behind them on goal difference.

Lens vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head

Lens have beaten Strasbourg on seven occasions from 19 clashes, losing only five times.

Last season, the away team won in both legs, with Strasbourg winning 1-0 at Lens before the latter extracted revenge with a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg.

Lens Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Lens vs Strasbourg Team News

Lens

The only concern for Sang et Or is Massadio Haidara, who's still recovering from a calf injury.

Christopher Wooh regained fitness a while ago but has found himself on the bench in all three games since returning to the fold.

The teenage centre-back will hope to finally break into the XI on Wednesday.

Injured: Massadio Haidara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Get French Football News @GFFN RC Lens will have to play their next two games behind closed doors as they await a final verdict on the crowd trouble and pitch invasion that halted their derby meeting with Lille on Saturday. bit.ly/3Aq4J40 RC Lens will have to play their next two games behind closed doors as they await a final verdict on the crowd trouble and pitch invasion that halted their derby meeting with Lille on Saturday. bit.ly/3Aq4J40

Strasbourg

Julien Stephan won't be able to call upon Ibrahima Sissoko as he is struggling with a knee problem. Meanwhile, Moise Sahi and Lebo Mothiba are both in the treatment room.

Right-back Karol Fila came off the bench in the last game after serving his suspension in the match against Lyon. He might come into the starting XI here.

Injured: Ibrahima Sissoko, Moise Sahi and Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lens vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Lens (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Seko Fofana, Yannick Cahuzac, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago.

Strasbourg (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Maxime Le Marchand, Lucas Perrin, Alexander Djiku; Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Karol Fila; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro.

Lens vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lens have made their best start to a league campaign in 19 years, and have a better head-to-head record against Strasbourg.

The visitors are also grappling with a few injury concerns, all of which point to a victory for the home side.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Strasbourg

