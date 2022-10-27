Lens vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2022 

Lens will host Toulouse at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday (October 28) night in Ligue 1.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant start to their season and will fancy their chances of qualifying for Europe with a quarter of the season gone. Lens picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille in their last game. David da Costa came off the bench to score a stunning winner 12 minutes from time. Lens are second in the Ligue 1 standings with 27 points from 12 games.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have had mixed results on their return to the top flight but are enjoying a good run of results at the moment. They held on for a 2-2 draw against struggling Strasbourg last time out. Toulouse squandered a two-goal lead and were fortunate not to lose the game.

The visitors are mid-table in tenth place with 16 points. They will now look to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Lens vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Lens and Toulouse. The hosts have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won six. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in six previous games.

Lens have picked up 18/18 at home this season, the most in Ligue 1.

Toulouse have picked up four points on the road this season, the joint-second fewest in the top flight.

Les Violets have scored six goals on the road in Ligue 1 this season. No other team has scored fewer.

The Blood and Gold have the second-best defensive record in the league this season, with a goal concession tally of eight.

Lens vs Toulouse Prediction

Lens are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their 12 games this season. They have not lost a home league game since early March and are overwhelming favourites for this one.

Toulouse, meanwhile. are undefeated in their last four games. They have, however, lost three of their last four on the road and could suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Toulouse

Lens vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes