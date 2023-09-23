Lens vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Lens welcome Toulouse to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis for a Ligue 1 matchday six clash on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts are coming off an impressive 1-1 draw at Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League opener. Lucas Ocampos put the Andalusian side ahead in the ninth minute. Angelo Fulgini, though, levelled matters in the 24th minute to claim a point in Lens' first Chamions League game in over two decades.

Les Sang et Or will turn their focus back to the league scene, where their last game saw them suffer a 1-0 home defeat to Metz.

Toulouse, meanwhile, were also involved in continental action and also shared the soils, in a 1-1 draw at Royal Union in the UEFA Europa League. They went ahead through Thijs Dallinga's penalty in first-half injury time, but Mohamed Amoura drew the game level in the 69th minute.

Toulouse were in league action last week and shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Marseille.

The stalemate left them in 13th spot, having garnered six points from five games. Lens, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with one point after five outings.

Lens vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lens have 20 wins from their last 50 games against Toulouse, losing 17 times.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Lens claim a 1-0 away win.

Lens are in the midst of their worst start to a Ligue 1 camaign.

Toulouse have drawn eight of their last 10 top-flight fixtures since last season.

Lens are looking to avoid losing consecutive Ligue 1 home games for the first time since January 2021.

Toulouse have lost one of their last eight away Ligue 1 games. They have also scored and conceded just once before half-time.

Lens have not conceded more than once in a home league game since August 2022.

Lens vs Toulouse Prediction

Lens have had a shocking start to their Ligue 1 campaign, sitting bottom of the standings after five games. This is in sharp contrast to their overachievement last season that saw them push PSG all the way in an eventual runner-up finish.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have expectedly had a solid, if unspectacular start to the campaign. Both sides were involved in away continental games, which might impact this game.

Toulouse have proven to be draw specialists, so expect that knack for stalemates to continue in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Toulouse

Lens vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half