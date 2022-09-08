Lens vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Lens will welcome Troyes to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Ligue 1 campaign and after six games, find themselves in third place in the league table with 14 points to their name. In their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Reims in their away game.

Troyes have bounced back well from a poor start to the season and after back-to-back losses in their first three games, they are undefeated in their last three games. They also played out a 1-1 draw last time around, holding Rennes to a stalemate at home on Sunday.

Lens vs Troyes Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 46 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side against their southern rivals, with 23 wins to their name. Troyes have picked up 10 wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

Lens recorded a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 4-0 win in the home fixture and picking up a 3-1 win in the away game.

Lens form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Troyes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Lens vs Troyes Team News

Lens

Wesley Saïd was injured against Lorient last month and is sidelined for this game. Adrien Louveau will also sit this one out as he is training individually at the moment.

Deiver Machado is suspended while captain Seko Fofana and striker Adam Buksa are in contention to return from their injuries. Wuilker Faríñez is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL tear in June.

Injured: Wuilker Farinez, Wesley Saïd, Adrien Louveau

Doubtful: Adam Buksa

Suspended: Deiver Machado

Unavailable: None

Troyes

Andreas Bruus and Abdu Conté missed the game against Rennes with injuries and it is unlikely that they will get the nod to start here. Yoann Salmier is suspended following his red card against Rennes.

Injured: Andreas Bruus, Abdu Conté

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yoann Salmier

Unavailable: None

Lens vs Troyes Predicted XIs

Lens (3-4-3): Brice Samba; Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Salis Abdul Samed, Seko Fofana, Łukasz Poręba; Loïs Openda, Florian Sotoca, David da Costa

Troyes (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon; Thierno Balde, Jackson Porozo, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yasser Larouci, Papa Yade; Xavier Chavalerin, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Renaud Ripart; Mama Balde

Lens vs Troyes Prediction

Les Sang et Or have the third-best attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 15 goals in six games thus far. Troyes, on the other hand, have scored 11 goals in their six games.

Troyes have failed to score in their last five trips to Lens and are not expected to cause any problems for the hosts. Lens are expected to keep their unbeaten record intact and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Troyes

