Lens vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

West Ham will wrap up their pre-season with a trip to France to face Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday in a friendly.

It has been a mixed summer for the Hammers, who've won only twice in six clashes this summer, losing once. Both wins came in their first two games - a 2-0 win over Servette and a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, following which David Moyes' side have stumbled to disappointing results.

With the new Premier League campaign starting next weekend, West Ham will look to finish their preparations on a high with a big result.

Lens, meanwhile, have been on a roll this summer, winning their last four games, including a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Since gaining promotion to Ligue 1 in 2020, the Blood and Gold have finished in seventh place in their last two seasons. Their promising results in pre-season this summer are building momentum ahead of the new campaign as Lens aim to secure European football.

Lens vs West Ham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lens and West Ham haven't met before.

Lens have scored eight goals in five pre-season games this summer, conceding just once.

The Blood and Gold have only failed to score in one game during their pre-season campaign (0-0 draw with Paris FC).

West Ham, meanwhile, have kept just one clean sheet this summer - in their 2-0 win over Swiss team Servette, which was their first pre-season game.

The Hammers have also netted eight goals this summer, but in six games, scoring at least once in each clash, conceding seven times.

Lens and West Ham play their last friendly games before starting the new league season.

Lens vs West Ham Prediction

Both Lens and West Ham have struggled for goals, so the team with the better defence could prevail here. The Blood and Gold have the home advantage and have kept four clean sheets in their last five friendlies.

The Hammers may have more quality but have been disappointing this summer and could lose out again.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 West Ham.

Lens vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens.

Tip 2 - Goals over.under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

