Leon vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Leon will invite Club America to the Estadio Leon in Liga MX Apertura action on Sunday.

Both teams have just one win to their name, though Club America have played a game fewer than the home team. Leon are in ninth place in the standings with six points to their name while America are in 15th place with four points at the moment.

Leon fell to a 1-0 defeat against first-placed Toluca in their previous outing, with Daniel Álvarez scoring a 90th-minute winner to clinch a victory for his team. Leon were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute as Fidel Ambriz was shown a straight red card. This numerical disadvantage proved to be their undoing in that game.

America suffered a 2-0 loss against Club Tijuana in their previous outing last Sunday. They played Real Madrid in a friendly game on Wednesday, playing out a 2-2 draw, and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways here.

Leon vs Club America Head-to-Head

This will be the 42nd meeting across all competitions between the two rivals. America have been the better side in this fixture, recording 18 wins against their northern neighbors. The hosts are not far behind in their head-to-head record, with 14 wins against the capital club while nine games have ended in draws.

America are undefeated in their last three meetings against Los Esmeraldas and recorded a 2-0 win in their Clausura fixture in April.

Leon form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Club America form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Leon vs Club America Team News

Leon

William Tesillo was injured in the game against Atletico San Luis and is expected to be sidelined for at least four more weeks. Fidel Ambríz is suspended after his red card in the game against Toluca.

Injured: William Tesillo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Fidel Ambríz.

Unavailable: None.

Club America

Roger Martinez is sidelined with a muscle injury at the moment while Jorge Meré has not been included in their last two games and is no longer a part of Águilas' plans going forward.

Injured: Roger Martinez.

Doubtful: Jorge Meré.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Leon vs Club America Predicted XIs

Leon (4-4-2): Rodolfo Cota (GK); Julien Celestine, Jaine Barreiro, Paul Bellón Saracho, Byron Castillo; Jose Rodriguez, Elias Hernandez, Luis Montes, Ángel Mena; Federico Martinez, Víctor Dávila.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Sanchez; Richard Sanchez, Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes; Federico Vinas.

Leon vs Club America Prediction

Leon have a better goalscoring record than the visiting side in the league this season with six goals to their name, while America have scored three goals in four games. They have a similar defensive record though, with Leon conceding six goals in five games and Club America conceding five times in four games.

The game will likely end in a draw as both teams are going through a rough patch at the moment and there's not much to separate them.

Prediction: Leon 2-2 Club America.

