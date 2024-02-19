Leon vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Leon will invite league leaders Cruz Azul to the Estadio León in Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games on Sunday, as Federico Viñas' injury-time winner from the penalty spot helped them to a 1-0 away triumph over Atlas. Luis Cervantes was sent off in the ninth minute, but Atlas were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

The visitors are unbeaten in the league since a 1-0 loss to Pachuca in their campaign opener and made it five wins on the spin on Sunday. They met Tigres UANL at home and were helped to a 1-0 win, thanks to Diego Antonio Reyes' 83rd-minute own goal. Both teams had a player sent off in injury time.

They can open up a four-point lead over second-placed Pumas UNAM with a win in this match. The hosts, currently in 11th place with seven points, will be able to move into the top 10 with a win.

Leon vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions since 1996. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 20-11 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, suffering four defeats. Cruz Azul recorded a 1-0 win when they met in the Apertura in October.

Both teams have scored 10 goals in seven league games this season. Leon have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 14 goals in that period. The visitors, on the other hand, have the best defensive record, conceding three times.

The visitors have failed to score in two of their three away games in Liga MX Clausura.

Leon are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, failing to score thrice in that period.

Leon vs Cruz Azul Prediction

La Fiera registered their first win of the month after suffering three consecutive losses and will look to build on that form. They have lost two of their three home games in the league thus far, scoring four goals and conceding five times. They have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the capital club and might struggle here.

Veteran midfielder Andrés Guardado remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and head coach Jorge Bava will also be without the services of Luis Cervantes, who was sent off in their previous outing.

La Máquina are on a five-game winning run in Liga MX, keeping three clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last nine away games against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Martín Anselmi will be without key defender Willer Ditta, who was shown a red card in the win over Tigres UANL. Rafael Guerrero and Carlos Salcedo are the options to replace the Colombian defender.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Azul's advantage in recent meetings against their northern rivals, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul

Leon vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Uriel Antuna to score or assist any time - Yes