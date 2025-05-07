Leon vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

Leon will invite Cruz Azul to the Estadio León in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 quarterfinals on Thursday. Both teams secured direct berths in the quarterfinals after a top-six finish in the regular season standings.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last seven league games. They concluded their regular season campaign with two consecutive losses, including a 2-0 home loss to Monterrey last month.

La Máquina, meanwhile, have enjoyed a 16-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They met Toluca in their last regular-season Liga MX game last month and were held to a 2-2 draw. They hosted Tigres UANL in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week, and Ángel Sepúlveda's penalty helped them record a 2-1 win on aggregate and book their place in the final.

Leon vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions since 1996. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 23 wins. La Fiera have got the better of the capital club 11 times and 16 games have ended in draws.

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last eight games against the visitors, recording seven wins. They last met in the Clausura in April and the visitors recorded a 2-1 win.

Leon have seen conclusive results in their last five home games in Liga MX, recording three wins.

Cruz Azul have enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten streak in their travels, though six games have ended in draws. They have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have suffered five losses in their last eight league games. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in these defeats.

Leon vs Cruz Azul Prediction

La Fiera failed to score for the first time in 2025 in their loss against Monterrey last month and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have suffered just three losses in their last 18 home Liga MX games, with one of them registered against the capital club in September.

La Máquina suffered a narrow loss in the Clausura final last season and will look to go all the way this season. They have drawn their last four away games, keeping two clean sheets. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five Liga MX away games.

The capital club have won four of their last five away meetings against Leon, and considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul

Leon vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

