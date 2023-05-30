Leon vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Leon will entertain Los Angeles FC at the Estadio León in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday.

The hosts have qualified for the final for the first time as they defeated 2020 champions Tigres UANL 4-3 in the semi-finals. They overturned a one-goal deficit in the second leg with a 3-1 home win thanks to goals from Fidel Ambríz, Ángel Mena, and Adonis Frías.

The visitors are in the final for the second time and defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-finals, including a 3-0 win in the second leg at home. Timothy Tillman, Kwadwo Opoku, and Denis Bouanga were on the scoresheet as they look to become just the second MLS side to lift the trophy.

This will be the fourth time that teams from Mexico and the USA will meet in the final since 2009. Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM contested the final last season, with the Sounders becoming the first MLS team in the Champions League era to lift the title.

Leon vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with the meetings taking place in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020. Both teams recorded home wins, including a 2-0 win for Leon at Wednesday's venue and a 3-0 win at home for LAFC.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their six games in the competition and have won three of their last four games with a scoreline of 3-0.

Leon have a 100% record at home in the competition this season, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 14-13 in six games in the competition thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record as well, conceding just two goals while the hosts have let in three goals.

Leon vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Panzas Verdes have struggled for form in recent games and have just a couple of wins in their last eight matches, with both coming at home. They have a 100% record at home in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals in three games, while conceding just once.

The Black and Gold have suffered just three defeats in all competitions this season, with one of them coming in their previous match against Los Angeles Galaxy in the US Open Cup last week.

They failed to score for the first time in 13 games in that loss and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Considering Leon's home form in the competition, we expect them to hold the in-form visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Leon 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Leon vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score or assist any time - Yes

