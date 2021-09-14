Leon vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup 2021

Leon and Pumas UNAM will battle in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

The Leagues Cup is a joint initiative between Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Mexican Football Federation.

Club Leon secured their spot in the last four by virtue of their 6-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the quarter-finals last month. UNAM Pumas progressed on penalties over New York City FC.

Pumas come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Guadalajara Chivas in the Liga MX on Sunday.

Club Leon could also not be separated in a thrilling 2-2 draw away to UANL Tigres on the same day. The visitors went two goals ahead in the first half and also missed a 41st minute penalty before their capitulation.

A place in the final against either Seattle Sounders or Santos Laguna awaits the winner of this game.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

Club Leon have 11 wins from their last 22 matches against Pumas UNAM. Four previous games ended in stalemates while Pumas were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when a 69th-minute strike by Angel Mena was enough to give Club Leon a narrow 1-0 victory away from home.

Leon form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Pumas UNAM form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Leon vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Club Leon

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Pumas UNAM

Carlos Gutierrez is the only injury concern for the visitors with a broken foot.

Injury: Carlos Gutierrez

Suspension: None

Leon vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota (GK); Osvaldo Rodriguez, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera, David Ramirez; Santiago Colombatto, Jose Rodriguez; Elias Hernandez, Omar Fernandez, Angel Mena; Victor Davila

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julio Gonzalez (GK); Jeronimo Rodriguez, Nicolas Freire, Arturo Martinez, Pablo Bennevendo; Leonel Lopez, Erik Lira, Higor Meritao; Sebastian Saucedo, Emmanuel Montejano, Favio Alvarez

Leon vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Club Leon are favorites for the game, although Pumas UNAM have what it takes to attain victory provided they can put their best foot forward.

Neither side is likely to go all-out in attack, given the high-stakes nature of the game but we are predicting a narrow victory for Club Leon.

Prediction: Club Leon 1-0 Pumas UNAM

