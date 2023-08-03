Leon vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Leon host Real Salt Lake at the America First Field Stadium on Thursday (August 3) in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Green Bellies cantered their way to the knockouts after winning West 3 group ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy. In their first game, Leon overcame Vancouver 16-15 on penalties following a 2-2 draw before seeing off LA 1-0.

Having begun their Liga MX campaign with two defeats from three games, Nicolas Larcamon's side have punched above their weight in the Cup.

Salt Lake, meanwhile, came second in the West 2 group, behind leaders Monterrey, who beat them 3-0. However, courtesy of an identical win over Seattle Sounders in their first game, the Claret and Cobalt reached the knockouts.

It's not surprising to see them here, as Salt Lake entered the cup following a good MLS campaign. In fact, they're third in the Western Conference with 37 points and ten wins from 24 games.

Leon vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Leon have faced American teams on nine occasions, winning six.

Salt Lake have faced Mexican teams nine times but have won just once: 3-1 vs Cruz Azul in the 2010-11 CONCACAF Champions League.

Leon have won and lost twice in their opening five games of the season.

Salt Lake's 3-0 loss to Monterrey in the Leagues Cup was their first across competitions in 12 games.

Salt Lake have kept one clean sheet in four games across competitions, while Leon have just two in five games this season

Leon vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Leon have brought out their best form in the cup after struggling to find their feet in the league. Salt Lake, meanwhile, were handed a heavy loss in their last game, which exposed their defensive frailties.

The Claret and Cobalt will look to bounce back, but Leon should win narrowly.

Prediction: Leon 2-1 Salt Lake

Leon vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes