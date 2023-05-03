Leon vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2023

Leon host Tigres at the Estadio Leon in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday (May 3).

The winner of the tie faces Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions League final. The American team beat their fellow MLS counterparts Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the first semifinal. Leon returned from San Nicolas with a 2-1 setback despite their impressive performance. They opened the scoring early on but couldn’t hold on to their lead.

Interestingly, both Mexican teams met in Liga MX on Monday, with La Fiera claiming the bragging rights, winning 3-0. It was also the hosts’ first win in six outings. Leon will hope to exploit home advantage once more to see off the challenge of Tigres, who sit just below them in the Liga MX standings.

The visitors missed a slew of goal chances in the first leg that could have made their mission in the return fixture easier. The manager said:

“We are going to play a fresh game altogether. Let’s forget about the first leg”.

Tigres’ last success (3-0) at Estadio Leon dates to March 2022.

Unlike Leon, Los Tigres have won the Concacaf Champions League once in 2000. They're hoping to relive that joyous moment after reaching the semis, but overcoming Leon on their turf may not come easy. Top scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac will have to be at his best.

Leon vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leon have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Tigres.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games against Tigres at home.

Leon have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five homes games.

Tigres have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Leon have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Leon – W-L-D-L-L; Tigres – L-W-W-D-W

Leon vs Tigres Prediction

Coach Nicolas Larcamón will be counting on Víctor Dávila, Brian Rubio and Lucas Di Yorio to do the job. They have scored five goals and three respectively.

While Andre-Pierre Gignac remains the centre of attraction with seven goals and two assists, the visitors have the likes of Luis Quinones and Nicolás Ibanez. Both players boast three goals apiece.

Leon are expected to get the better of Tigres due to home advantage and what's at stake.

Prediction: Leon 3-1 Tigres

Leon vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Leon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Leon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigres to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes