Lesotho vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Lesotho and Comoros lock horns at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday (June 17) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Lesotho are out of the race for next year's showpiece, having collected just a point in four qualifying games. That came courtesy of a goalless draw with Ivory Coast on matchday two, losing all their other games. The Crocodiles have scored just one goal and conceded seven times.

Ranked 150th in the world, Lesotho will now have to wait for their AFCON debut as their first appearance in a major finals goes on. Veselin Jelusic's side will look to draw the curtains on their qualifying campaign by getting a win on the board, though.

Lesotho have summoned 22 players for this month's fixtures. That includes their most capped player and highest scorer Jane Thabantso, who has 70 caps and scored 11 goals.

Comoros, meanwhile, have been better by just two points. The Coelacantes began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Lesotho and lost their next three games to remain in third position with three points in four games.

Having made their AFCON debut in the 2021 edition of the competition, their hopes of reaching back-to-back finals isn't over, though. Comoros need to win their two remaining games and hope that Zambia lose both of theirs.

Manager Younes Zerdouk has called up 23 players to face Lesotho, including their most capped player, Youssouf M'Changama. The 32-year-old has 56 caps and scored 11 goals.

Only two players - Soiyir Sanali and William Vouama - are uncapped, and both will hope to make their international debut this month.

Lesotho vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the two sides, with two wins for each side and as many draws.

Comoros beat Lesotho in their last meeting in June 2022, clinching a 2-0 win in their first clash of the AFCON qualifiers.

Five games between the two sides have seen one team keep a clean sheet, including the winner in their last three meetings.

Lesotho are unbeaten in five games andhave failed to score in their last two games.

Comoros have lost their last three games.

The two teams have conceded seven times apiece in four games and lost thrice

Lesotho vs Comoros Prediction

Lesotho's dream of reaching the AFCON is over, and they have nothing to play for. Meanwhile, Comoros' chances of qualifying are extremely slim as they have flattered to deceive after their opening-day win.

It's a clash between two out-of-form teams, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lesotho 1-1 Comoros

Lesotho vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes