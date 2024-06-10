Lesotho vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Lesotho and Rwanda will trade tackles at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The 'hosts' are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Zimbabwe on Friday.

Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thaba Ntso scored first-half goals to help the Crocodiles claim all three points.

Rwanda, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Benin. Douro Dodo's 37th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss saw the Wasps drop to second spot in Group C, having garnered four points from three games. Lesotho lead the way at the summit on five points.

Lesotho vs Rwanda Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Rwanda's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Three of Lesotho's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rwanda's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rwanda climbed two places to 131st in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Lesotho dropped one place to 149th.

Lesotho form guide: W-D-L-W-D Rwanda form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Lesotho vs Rwanda Prediction

Lesotho and Rwanda have been the surprise packages of Group C. They currently occupy the top two spots in a group that also contains South Africa and continental giants Nigeria. Lesotho impressively held the Super Eagles to a draw on their own patch last year. They are unbeaten after three games, registering their first win of the qualifiers last time out to build confidence.

Rwanda, for their part, have also made an impressive start to the qualifiers and a convincing victory here would take them to the summit of the standings. The defeat to Benin saw them drop down from top spot and Torsten Spittler's side will be looking to get back to winning ways. Their games have tended to be low-scoring.

Lesotho are the designated home side but the game is scheduled to take place in South Africa, effectively making it a neutral game. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lesotho 1-1 Rwanda

Lesotho vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals