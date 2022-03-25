Lesotho vs Seychelles prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 

Lesotho will host Seychelles at the Dobson ville Stadium in the second leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifier on Sunday.

The two teams could not be separated in the first leg on Wednesday. They played out a goalless draw in a game that saw Lehlohonolo Fothoane miss a first-half penalty for Lesotho.

Before that, Seychelles had played out a goalless draw with the Maldives in a friendly in November last year.

International Football Fanpage @Footie_Matters



AFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st Legs



Chad 0-1 Gambia

Djibouti 2-4 South Sudan

Seychelles 0-0 Lesotho

Somalia 0-3 Eswatini

Sao Tome 1-0 Mauritius FT ResultsAFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st LegsChad0-1 GambiaDjibouti2-4South SudanSeychelles0-0 LesothoSomalia0-3 EswatiniSao Tome1-0 Mauritius FT ResultsAFCON 2023 Preliminary Qualifying Round 1st LegsChad 🇹🇩 0-1 Gambia 🇬🇲Djibouti 🇩🇯 2-4 🇸🇸 South SudanSeychelles 🇸🇨 0-0 Lesotho 🇱🇸Somalia 🇸🇴 0-3 Eswatini 🇸🇿Sao Tome 🇸🇹 1-0 Mauritius 🇲🇺

Lesotho, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 thrashing against South Africa in the group stage of the 2021 COSAFA Cup. Victor Letsoalo scored a hat-trick to inspire the Bafana Bafana to a comfortable victory.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stage of the qualifiers.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. In their three previous outings, they have a win apiece and a draw.

That stalemate came in their first-leg clash on Wednesday. Seychelles goalkeeper Alvin Michel had a super game, making several saves, including one from the penalty spot.

Kopano Tseka had the ball in the back of the net from a corner, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul in the build-up.

Lesotho form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L.

Seychelles form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-D.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Team News

Lesotho

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Likuena. Coach Leslie Notsi might stick with the same starting lineup that played out a draw in the first leg.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

🇱🇸 #FTL @LebajoaTebalo #Football

Lesotho senior national team head coach Veselin Jelusic is optimistic that his team will progress to the group stage of

Lesotho senior national team head coach Veselin Jelusic is optimistic that his team will progress to the group stage of #AFCON2023 qualifiers against Seychelles, but he says it is going to be a very tough game. #Football🇱🇸Lesotho senior national team head coach Veselin Jelusic is optimistic that his team will progress to the group stage of #AFCON2023 qualifiers against Seychelles, but he says it is going to be a very tough game.⚽️⚽️🇱🇸 https://t.co/Ex1Dg0EgnT

Seychelles

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Seychelles to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lesotho vs Seychelles Predicted XIs

Lesotho (4-3-3): Sekhoane Moerane (GK); Thabang Malane, Rethabile Rasethuntsa, Kopano Tseka, Basia Makepa; Lisema Lebokollane, Tsepang Sefali, Tsorelo Bereng; Katleho Makateng, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Rethabile Mokokoane.

Seychelles Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alvin Michel (GK); Kenner Nourice, Don Fanchette, Helto Monnaie, Mathiot Juninho; Warren Mellie, Benoit Marie, Jean-Yves Ernesta, Brandon Rashid; Josip Ravighia, Dean Mothe.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Lesotho vs Seychelles Prediction

Lesotho are expected to advance to the group stage of the qualifiers, having dominated proceedings from the off in the first leg. However, they were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal.

The Crocodiles will look to make amends in the return leg and should secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Lesotho 1-0 Seychelles.

Edited by Bhargav