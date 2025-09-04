Lesotho vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

South Africa take on Lesotho at the Free State Stadium on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to take another step towards booking their place. With 13 points from six games, Bafana are currently leading the race in Group C for a direct qualification.

They've won four times and lost just once so far as the 2010 World Cup hosts are close to securing a fourth appearance in the competition.

Adding wind to their sails was three consecutive wins in the qualifiers as South Africa beat Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Benin in succession to climb to the top of the standings.

Lesotho have won just once from six games in the qualifiers to occupy the place second from bottom in the group standings with only six points in the bag. But somehow, they are only two points worse off than second-placed Rwanda, which means the Crocodiles are still active in the race to reach the next round.

Their only victory of the campaign so far has come courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe on matchday three. But if they were to truly get beyond the round, it's imperative for Lesotho to start picking up wins sooner rather than later.

Lesotho vs South Africa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides in history, with South Africa winning eight times and losing to Lesotho on three occasions.

The Bafana Bafana have won their last two encounters with the Crocodiles: 4-0 in the COSAFA Cup (June 2021) and 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers (March 2025).

In five games this year, Lesotho have won just once and lost thrice, whereas South Africa have won five of their nine in 2025.

South Africa are ranked 56th in the world, while Lesotho are in 148th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Lesotho vs South Africa Prediction

Lesotho have a poor record against South Africa, who have done really well in the qualifiers. Bafana look set to secure a direct place at next year's showpiece with their current run, which will be their objective with only four games remaining.

Bafana Bafana should be able to eke out all three points here.

Prediction: Lesotho 1-2 South Africa

Lesotho vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

